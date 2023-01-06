Schließen

Sequential data assimilation of the stochastic SEIR epidemic model for regional COVID-19 dynamics

  • Newly emerging pandemics like COVID-19 call for predictive models to implement precisely tuned responses to limit their deep impact on society. Standard epidemic models provide a theoretically well-founded dynamical description of disease incidence. For COVID-19 with infectiousness peaking before and at symptom onset, the SEIR model explains the hidden build-up of exposed individuals which creates challenges for containment strategies. However, spatial heterogeneity raises questions about the adequacy of modeling epidemic outbreaks on the level of a whole country. Here, we show that by applying sequential data assimilation to the stochastic SEIR epidemic model, we can capture the dynamic behavior of outbreaks on a regional level. Regional modeling, with relatively low numbers of infected and demographic noise, accounts for both spatial heterogeneity and stochasticity. Based on adapted models, short-term predictions can be achieved. Thus, with the help of these sequential data assimilation methods, more realistic epidemic models areNewly emerging pandemics like COVID-19 call for predictive models to implement precisely tuned responses to limit their deep impact on society. Standard epidemic models provide a theoretically well-founded dynamical description of disease incidence. For COVID-19 with infectiousness peaking before and at symptom onset, the SEIR model explains the hidden build-up of exposed individuals which creates challenges for containment strategies. However, spatial heterogeneity raises questions about the adequacy of modeling epidemic outbreaks on the level of a whole country. Here, we show that by applying sequential data assimilation to the stochastic SEIR epidemic model, we can capture the dynamic behavior of outbreaks on a regional level. Regional modeling, with relatively low numbers of infected and demographic noise, accounts for both spatial heterogeneity and stochasticity. Based on adapted models, short-term predictions can be achieved. Thus, with the help of these sequential data assimilation methods, more realistic epidemic models are within reach.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Ralf EngbertORCiDGND, Maximilian Michael RabeORCiDGND, Reinhold KlieglORCiDGND, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11538-020-00834-8
ISSN:0092-8240
ISSN:1522-9602
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33289877
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of mathematical biology : official journal of the Society for Mathematical Biology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/06
Tag:COVID-19; Ensemble Kalman; Sequential data assimilation; Stochastic epidemic model; filter
Volume:83
Issue:1
Article number:1
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

