Effects of shoes on children’s fundamental motor skills performance

  • Progression or impediment of fundamental motor skills performance (FMSP) in children depends on internal and environmental factors. Shoes as an environmental constraint are believed to affect these movements as children showed to perform qualitatively better with sports shoes than flip-flop sandals. However, locomotor performance assessments based on biomechanical variables are limited. Therefore, the objective of this experiment was to assess the biomechanical effects of wearing shoes while performing fundamental motor skills in children. Barefoot and shod conditions were tested in healthy children between the age of 4 and 7 years. They were asked to perform basic and advanced motor skills including double-leg stance, horizontal jumps, walking as well as counter-movement jumps, single-leg stance and sprinting. Postural control and ground reaction data were measured with two embedded force plates. A 3D motion capture system was used to analyse the spatiotemporal parameters of walking and sprinting. Findings showed that the parametersProgression or impediment of fundamental motor skills performance (FMSP) in children depends on internal and environmental factors. Shoes as an environmental constraint are believed to affect these movements as children showed to perform qualitatively better with sports shoes than flip-flop sandals. However, locomotor performance assessments based on biomechanical variables are limited. Therefore, the objective of this experiment was to assess the biomechanical effects of wearing shoes while performing fundamental motor skills in children. Barefoot and shod conditions were tested in healthy children between the age of 4 and 7 years. They were asked to perform basic and advanced motor skills including double-leg stance, horizontal jumps, walking as well as counter-movement jumps, single-leg stance and sprinting. Postural control and ground reaction data were measured with two embedded force plates. A 3D motion capture system was used to analyse the spatiotemporal parameters of walking and sprinting. Findings showed that the parameters of single- and double-leg stance, horizontal and counter-movement jump did not differ between barefoot and shod conditions. Most of the spatiotemporal variables including cadence, stride length, stride time, and contact time of walking and sprinting were statistically different between the barefoot and shod conditions. Consequently, tested shoes did not change performance and biomechanics of postural control and jumping tasks; however, the spatiotemporal gait parameters indicate changes in walking and sprinting characteristics with shoes in children.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Mina KhajooeiORCiD, Monique WochatzORCiDGND, Omar BaritelloORCiD, Frank MayerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/19424280.2019.1696895
ISSN:1942-4280
ISSN:1942-4299
Title of parent work (English):Footwear science : official journal of the Footwear Biomechanics Group
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/20
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/06
Tag:Spatiotemporal; gait; jumping; kinetics; stability
Volume:12
Issue:1
Number of pages:8
First page:55
Last Page:62
Funding institution:transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

