Teacher educators’ task perception and its relationship to professional identity and teaching practice

Eric Richter, Martin Brunner, Dirk Richter We assessed teacher educators? task perception and investigated its relationship with components of their professional identity and their teaching practice. Using data from 145 teacher educators, two different task perceptions were found: transmitters and facilitators. Teacher educators who were categorized as facilitator tend to demonstrate higher levels of self-efficacy, job satisfaction, constructivist beliefs about teaching and learning and use more effective teaching strategies. The findings demonstrate that teaching practices of teacher educators are rooted in their professional identity. ? 2021 The Authors. Published by Elsevier Ltd. This is an open access article under the CC BY-NC-ND license (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).