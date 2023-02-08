Double shuffle relations for arborified zeta values
- Arborified zeta values are defined as iterated series and integrals using the universal properties of rooted trees. This approach allows to study their convergence domain and to relate them to multiple zeta values. Generalisations to rooted trees of the stuffle and shuffle products are defined and studied. It is further shown that arborified zeta values are algebra morphisms for these new products on trees.
