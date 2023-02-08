Schließen

Double shuffle relations for arborified zeta values

  • Arborified zeta values are defined as iterated series and integrals using the universal properties of rooted trees. This approach allows to study their convergence domain and to relate them to multiple zeta values. Generalisations to rooted trees of the stuffle and shuffle products are defined and studied. It is further shown that arborified zeta values are algebra morphisms for these new products on trees.

Metadaten
Author details:Pierre J. ClavierGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jalgebra.2019.10.015
ISSN:0021-8693
Title of parent work (English):Journal of algebra
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/08
Tag:Multiple zeta values; Rooted trees; Rota-Baxter; Shuffle products; algebras
Peer review:Referiert

