Polarization controlled fine structure of diffraction spots from an optically induced grating

  • We report on the remote control of the fine structure of a diffraction spot from optically induced dual gratings within a photosensitive polymer film. The material contains azobenzene in the polymer side chains and develops a surface relief under two-beam holographic irradiation. The diffraction of a polarized probe beam is sensitive to the orientation of the azobenzene groups forming a permanently stored birefringence grating within the film. We demonstrate that the fine structure of the probe diffraction spot switches from a Gaussian to a hollow or a hollow to a "Saturn"-like structure by a change in polarization. This makes it potentially useful in photonic devices because the beam shape can be easily inverted by an external stimulus.

Metadaten
Author details:Joachim JelkenORCiDGND, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5140067
ISSN:0003-6951
ISSN:1077-3118
Title of parent work (English):Applied physics letters
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Melville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/04
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/06
Volume:116
Issue:5
Article number:051601
Number of pages:4
Funding institution:Helmholtz Graduate School on Macromolecular Bioscience (Teltow, Germany)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

