Polarization controlled fine structure of diffraction spots from an optically induced grating
- We report on the remote control of the fine structure of a diffraction spot from optically induced dual gratings within a photosensitive polymer film. The material contains azobenzene in the polymer side chains and develops a surface relief under two-beam holographic irradiation. The diffraction of a polarized probe beam is sensitive to the orientation of the azobenzene groups forming a permanently stored birefringence grating within the film. We demonstrate that the fine structure of the probe diffraction spot switches from a Gaussian to a hollow or a hollow to a "Saturn"-like structure by a change in polarization. This makes it potentially useful in photonic devices because the beam shape can be easily inverted by an external stimulus.
|Author details:
|Joachim JelkenORCiDGND, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5140067
|ISSN:
|0003-6951
|ISSN:
|1077-3118
|Title of parent work (English):
|Applied physics letters
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/02/04
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/01/06
|Volume:
|116
|Issue:
|5
|Article number:
|051601
|Number of pages:
|4
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz Graduate School on Macromolecular Bioscience (Teltow, Germany)
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert