Polarization controlled fine structure of diffraction spots from an optically induced grating

Joachim Jelken, Carsten Henkel, Svetlana Santer We report on the remote control of the fine structure of a diffraction spot from optically induced dual gratings within a photosensitive polymer film. The material contains azobenzene in the polymer side chains and develops a surface relief under two-beam holographic irradiation. The diffraction of a polarized probe beam is sensitive to the orientation of the azobenzene groups forming a permanently stored birefringence grating within the film. We demonstrate that the fine structure of the probe diffraction spot switches from a Gaussian to a hollow or a hollow to a "Saturn"-like structure by a change in polarization. This makes it potentially useful in photonic devices because the beam shape can be easily inverted by an external stimulus.