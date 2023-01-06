Schließen

Modeling the effects of perisaccadic attention on gaze statistics during scene viewing

  • Lisa Schwetlick et al. present a computational model linking visual scan path generation in scene viewing to physiological and experimental work on perisaccadic covert attention, the act of attending to an object visually without obviously moving the eyes toward it. They find that integrating covert attention into predictive models of visual scan paths greatly improves the model's agreement with experimental data. <br /> How we perceive a visual scene depends critically on the selection of gaze positions. For this selection process, visual attention is known to play a key role in two ways. First, image-features attract visual attention, a fact that is captured well by time-independent fixation models. Second, millisecond-level attentional dynamics around the time of saccade drives our gaze from one position to the next. These two related research areas on attention are typically perceived as separate, both theoretically and experimentally. Here we link the two research areas by demonstrating that perisaccadic attentional dynamicsLisa Schwetlick et al. present a computational model linking visual scan path generation in scene viewing to physiological and experimental work on perisaccadic covert attention, the act of attending to an object visually without obviously moving the eyes toward it. They find that integrating covert attention into predictive models of visual scan paths greatly improves the model's agreement with experimental data. <br /> How we perceive a visual scene depends critically on the selection of gaze positions. For this selection process, visual attention is known to play a key role in two ways. First, image-features attract visual attention, a fact that is captured well by time-independent fixation models. Second, millisecond-level attentional dynamics around the time of saccade drives our gaze from one position to the next. These two related research areas on attention are typically perceived as separate, both theoretically and experimentally. Here we link the two research areas by demonstrating that perisaccadic attentional dynamics improve predictions on scan path statistics. In a mathematical model, we integrated perisaccadic covert attention with dynamic scan path generation. Our model reproduces saccade amplitude distributions, angular statistics, intersaccadic turning angles, and their impact on fixation durations as well as inter-individual differences using Bayesian inference. Therefore, our result lend support to the relevance of perisaccadic attention to gaze statistics.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Lisa SchwetlickORCiD, Lars Oliver Martin RothkegelORCiDGND, Hans Arne TrukenbrodORCiD, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-020-01429-8
ISSN:2399-3642
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33262536
Title of parent work (English):Communications biology
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/06
Tag:Computational models; Human behaviour; Visual system
Volume:3
Issue:1
Article number:727
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.