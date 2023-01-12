Partial clones
A set C of operations defined on a nonempty set A is said to be a clone if C is closed under composition of operations and contains all projection mappings. The concept of a clone belongs to the algebraic main concepts and has important applications in Computer Science. A clone can also be regarded as a many-sorted algebra where the sorts are the n-ary operations defined on set A for all natural numbers n >= 1 and the operations are the so-called superposition operations S-m(n) for natural numbers m, n >= 1 and the projection operations as nullary operations. Clones generalize monoids of transformations defined on set A and satisfy three clone axioms. The most important axiom is the superassociative law, a generalization of the associative law. If the superposition operations are partial, i.e. not everywhere defined, instead of the many-sorted clone algebra, one obtains partial many-sorted algebras, the partial clones. Linear terms, linear tree languages or linear formulas form partial clones. In this paper, we give a survey on partial clones and their properties.
