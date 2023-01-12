Schließen

Partial clones

  A set C of operations defined on a nonempty set A is said to be a clone if C is closed under composition of operations and contains all projection mappings. The concept of a clone belongs to the algebraic main concepts and has important applications in Computer Science. A clone can also be regarded as a many-sorted algebra where the sorts are the n-ary operations defined on set A for all natural numbers n >= 1 and the operations are the so-called superposition operations S-m(n) for natural numbers m, n >= 1 and the projection operations as nullary operations. Clones generalize monoids of transformations defined on set A and satisfy three clone axioms. The most important axiom is the superassociative law, a generalization of the associative law. If the superposition operations are partial, i.e. not everywhere defined, instead of the many-sorted clone algebra, one obtains partial many-sorted algebras, the partial clones. Linear terms, linear tree languages or linear formulas form partial clones. In this paper, we give a survey on partial clones and their properties.

Metadaten
Author details:Klaus-Dieter DeneckeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1142/S1793557120501612
ISSN:1793-5571
ISSN:1793-7183
Title of parent work (English):Asian-European journal of mathematics : AEJM
Publisher:World Scientific
Place of publishing:Singapore
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/12
Tag:Operation; clone; dht-symmetric category; formula; formulas; linear formula; linear hypersubstitution; linear term; linear tree language; partial; partial clone; superposition of operations; term; terms and; theory
Volume:13
Issue:8
Article number:2050161
Number of pages:19
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

