Professionsorientierung von Praxisphasen – Ergebnisse einer Fragenbogenstudie
- Die Professionsorientierung der Lehramtsstudiengänge ist ein zentrales Anliegen der universitären Potsdamer Lehrkräftebildung. Seit 1999 finden Evaluationen zur Professionsorientierung statt, die Diskrepanzen zwischen der gewünschten und der erfahrenen Professionsorientierung durch die Studierenden aufzeigen. Im Wintersemester 2013/14 wurden neue Studiengänge an der Universität Potsdam eingeführt. Inwieweit damit auch eine stärkere Professionsorientierung und ein stärkerer Berufsbezug erfolgt ist, ist bislang ungeklärt. In einer Onlinebefragung im Dezember 2018 wurden Studierende der Lehramtsstudiengänge der Universität Potsdam gebeten, die inhaltliche Gestaltung der Lehramtsstudiengänge sowie die Professionsorientierung der Praxisphasen, die Betreuung und Beratung im Rahmen der Praktika, den Nutzen der Praktika für Studium und Beruf und ihre Lehrer:innenkompetenz einzuschätzen. Der Beitrag stellt erste empirische Analysen dar und diskutiert Anregungen zur Weiterentwicklung der Studiengänge mit Bezug auf die Praxisstudien.
- The professional orientation of the teacher training courses is a central concern of Potsdam University’s teacher training programme. Evaluations on professional orientation have been carried out since 1999. These studies repeatedly revealed discrepancies between the desired and the experienced professional orientation of the students. In winter semester 2013/14 new courses of study were introduced. It has not yet been clarified, to what extent this has led to a stronger professional orientation and a stronger occupational orientation. In an online survey in December 2018, students of the teacher education courses (at the University of Potsdam) were asked to assess the professional orientation of the courses and the practical phases, the support and advice within the framework of the internships, the benefits of the internships for study and career and their teacher competence. The article presents first empirical analyses and discusses suggestions for the further development of the degree programmes with reference to the practicalThe professional orientation of the teacher training courses is a central concern of Potsdam University’s teacher training programme. Evaluations on professional orientation have been carried out since 1999. These studies repeatedly revealed discrepancies between the desired and the experienced professional orientation of the students. In winter semester 2013/14 new courses of study were introduced. It has not yet been clarified, to what extent this has led to a stronger professional orientation and a stronger occupational orientation. In an online survey in December 2018, students of the teacher education courses (at the University of Potsdam) were asked to assess the professional orientation of the courses and the practical phases, the support and advice within the framework of the internships, the benefits of the internships for study and career and their teacher competence. The article presents first empirical analyses and discusses suggestions for the further development of the degree programmes with reference to the practical studies.…
