Veränderung der selbsteingeschätzten Kompetenz zur Diagnostik psychischer Auffälligkeiten im Psychodiagnostischen Praktikum

This article discusses diagnostic competences of pre-service teachers with a particular focus on dimensions of internalising behaviour difficulties. In comparison to externalising behaviour difficulties, internalising behaviour difficulties are more difficult for teachers to diagnose because children afflicted by them tend to show only little disruptive behaviour in class. Hence, children with internalising behaviour also receive less support. The goal of the supervised internship at school (Psychodiagnostisches Praktikum; PDP) is the development of each student’s diagnostic competences with a focus on internalising behaviour. The internship for primary school teacher students with the focus on inclusion consists of practical experiences with associated seminar sessions in which the students are preparing and conducting diagnostical surveys. Changes in student’s self-reported diagnostic competences are evaluated using a self-developed questionnaire. This article presents the conception and development of this questionnaire as well as first results of the pilot study.

