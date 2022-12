Das Tagespraktikum im Fokus – Eine Analyse aus fachdidaktischer Sicht

The teaching internship (FTP) in the bachelor’s degree program has always been one core element of the Potsdam model of teacher education, which is assigned nothing less than a “study guiding function”. But how is this function interpreted and put into practice by the different departments of the University of Potsdam, and what are the consequences for the training of pre-service teachers ? In order to answer these questions, this article examines how the FTP is implemented in the study regulations with regard to qualitative criteria (contents and goals, forms of examination, requirements for enrollment) and quantitative criteria (credit points, workload). It also asks for the relevance of the FTP by conducting guided interviews with responsible lecturers. Combining both approaches – the analysis of existing curricula and the individualized practices as well as the subjective believes of the lecturers – we gain an understanding of the so-called “study guiding function” of the FTP and are thus able to elaborate areas for discussion for

The teaching internship (FTP) in the bachelor’s degree program has always been one core element of the Potsdam model of teacher education, which is assigned nothing less than a “study guiding function”. But how is this function interpreted and put into practice by the different departments of the University of Potsdam, and what are the consequences for the training of pre-service teachers ? In order to answer these questions, this article examines how the FTP is implemented in the study regulations with regard to qualitative criteria (contents and goals, forms of examination, requirements for enrollment) and quantitative criteria (credit points, workload). It also asks for the relevance of the FTP by conducting guided interviews with responsible lecturers. Combining both approaches – the analysis of existing curricula and the individualized practices as well as the subjective believes of the lecturers – we gain an understanding of the so-called “study guiding function” of the FTP and are thus able to elaborate areas for discussion for the development of the FTP.

…