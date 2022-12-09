The Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement is the first phase in the Potsdam Teacher Training Model during which students gain practical in-school experience. The aim of this (work shadowing) work placement (which takes place in the first two semesters of the students’ bachelor studies) is to initiate a change of perspective from the role of the student to that of the teacher, as well as reflection on teaching as a career, school as an institution, and teaching in general. In this paper, we discuss initial findings from the quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement within the PSI project ‘Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum’. Recommendations are made based on verified effects – including the activation of reflectivity and the promotion of personal development – and the analysed needs of the students are formulated into to two discussion strands: ‘Conception and Scope for Action’ and ‘Support and Supervision’.

The Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement is the first phase in the Potsdam Teacher Training Model during which students gain practical in-school experience. The aim of this (work shadowing) work placement (which takes place in the first two semesters of the students’ bachelor studies) is to initiate a change of perspective from the role of the student to that of the teacher, as well as reflection on teaching as a career, school as an institution, and teaching in general. In this paper, we discuss initial findings from the quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement within the PSI project ‘Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum’. Recommendations are made based on verified effects – including the activation of reflectivity and the promotion of personal development – and the analysed needs of the students are formulated into to two discussion strands: ‘Conception and Scope for Action’ and ‘Support and Supervision’. These recommendations aim to stimulate the ongoing development of work placements and their accompanying seminars.

