Das Orientierungspraktikum in spiralcurricularer Perspektive

  • Das Orientierungspraktikum (OP)/Integrierte Eingangspraktikum (IEP) ist die erste schulpraktische Phase im Potsdamer Modell der Lehrerbildung. Mit diesem (Hospitations-)Praktikum (im 1. – 2. Fachsemester des Bachelorstudiums) soll der Perspektivwechsel von der Schüler:innen- zur Lehrer:innenrolle angestoßen und der Lehrer:innenberuf, die Institution Schule und der Unterricht durch eine beobachtende Perspektive reflektiert werden. Im Beitrag werden erste Ergebnisse der quantitativen und qualitativen Analyse zum OP/ IEP im Rahmen des PSI-Projekts „Kompetenzerwerb in Schulpraktischen Studien – Spiralcurriculum“ diskutiert. Aus den nachgewiesenen Effekten – u. a. Aktivierung der Reflexionsfähigkeit und Förderung der persönlichen Entwicklung – und den analysierten Bedürfnissen der Studierenden werden abschließend in zwei Diskussionssträngen „Konzeption und Handlungsrahmen“ sowie „Unterstützung und Begleitung“ Empfehlungen formuliert, die wichtige Impulse zur Weiterentwicklung des Praktikums und der begleitenden LehrveranstaltungenDas Orientierungspraktikum (OP)/Integrierte Eingangspraktikum (IEP) ist die erste schulpraktische Phase im Potsdamer Modell der Lehrerbildung. Mit diesem (Hospitations-)Praktikum (im 1. – 2. Fachsemester des Bachelorstudiums) soll der Perspektivwechsel von der Schüler:innen- zur Lehrer:innenrolle angestoßen und der Lehrer:innenberuf, die Institution Schule und der Unterricht durch eine beobachtende Perspektive reflektiert werden. Im Beitrag werden erste Ergebnisse der quantitativen und qualitativen Analyse zum OP/ IEP im Rahmen des PSI-Projekts „Kompetenzerwerb in Schulpraktischen Studien – Spiralcurriculum“ diskutiert. Aus den nachgewiesenen Effekten – u. a. Aktivierung der Reflexionsfähigkeit und Förderung der persönlichen Entwicklung – und den analysierten Bedürfnissen der Studierenden werden abschließend in zwei Diskussionssträngen „Konzeption und Handlungsrahmen“ sowie „Unterstützung und Begleitung“ Empfehlungen formuliert, die wichtige Impulse zur Weiterentwicklung des Praktikums und der begleitenden Lehrveranstaltungen liefern.show moreshow less
  • The Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement is the first phase in the Potsdam Teacher Training Model during which students gain practical in-school experience. The aim of this (work shadowing) work placement (which takes place in the first two semesters of the students’ bachelor studies) is to initiate a change of perspective from the role of the student to that of the teacher, as well as reflection on teaching as a career, school as an institution, and teaching in general. In this paper, we discuss initial findings from the quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement within the PSI project ‘Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum’. Recommendations are made based on verified effects – including the activation of reflectivity and the promotion of personal development – and the analysed needs of the students are formulated into to two discussion strands: ‘Conception and Scope for Action’ and ‘Support and Supervision’.The Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement is the first phase in the Potsdam Teacher Training Model during which students gain practical in-school experience. The aim of this (work shadowing) work placement (which takes place in the first two semesters of the students’ bachelor studies) is to initiate a change of perspective from the role of the student to that of the teacher, as well as reflection on teaching as a career, school as an institution, and teaching in general. In this paper, we discuss initial findings from the quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Orientation Work Placement/Integrated Introductory Work Placement within the PSI project ‘Competence Acquisition in Professional Studies – Spiral Curriculum’. Recommendations are made based on verified effects – including the activation of reflectivity and the promotion of personal development – and the analysed needs of the students are formulated into to two discussion strands: ‘Conception and Scope for Action’ and ‘Support and Supervision’. These recommendations aim to stimulate the ongoing development of work placements and their accompanying seminars.show moreshow less

