Schließen

Sustainable cathodes for Lithium-ion energy storage devices based on tannic acid-toward ecofriendly energy storage

  • The use of organic materials with reversible redox activity holds enormous potential for next-generation Li-ion energy storage devices. Yet, most candidates are not truly sustainable, i.e., not derived from renewable feedstock or made in benign reactions. Here an attempt is reported to resolve this issue by synthesizing an organic cathode material from tannic acid and microporous carbon derived from biomass. All constituents, including the redox-active material and conductive carbon additive, are made from renewable resources. Using a simple, sustainable fabrication method, a hybrid material is formed. The low cost and ecofriendly material shows outstanding performance with a capacity of 108 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 A g(-1) and low capacity fading, retaining approximately 80% of the maximum capacity after 90 cycles. With approximately 3.4 V versus Li+/Li, the cells also feature one of the highest reversible redox potentials reported for biomolecular cathodes. Finally, the quinone-catecholate redox mechanism responsible for the high capacityThe use of organic materials with reversible redox activity holds enormous potential for next-generation Li-ion energy storage devices. Yet, most candidates are not truly sustainable, i.e., not derived from renewable feedstock or made in benign reactions. Here an attempt is reported to resolve this issue by synthesizing an organic cathode material from tannic acid and microporous carbon derived from biomass. All constituents, including the redox-active material and conductive carbon additive, are made from renewable resources. Using a simple, sustainable fabrication method, a hybrid material is formed. The low cost and ecofriendly material shows outstanding performance with a capacity of 108 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 A g(-1) and low capacity fading, retaining approximately 80% of the maximum capacity after 90 cycles. With approximately 3.4 V versus Li+/Li, the cells also feature one of the highest reversible redox potentials reported for biomolecular cathodes. Finally, the quinone-catecholate redox mechanism responsible for the high capacity of tannic acid is confirmed by electrochemical characterization of a model compound similar to tannic acid but without catecholic groups.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zmnr1366.pdfeng
    (2431KB)

    SHA-512bfa06f8f455dfe25d1aac414f32d7399c3db888b545d4f16cfc76826e7ea6528cc0887f5a6406091941599818817b5e53030ff206178872178a1e2f44a114adc

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ivan K. IlicORCiD, Alexandra Tsouka, Milena PerovicORCiDGND, Jinyeon HwangORCiDGND, Tobias HeilORCiDGND, Felix F. LöfflerORCiDGND, Martin OschatzORCiDGND, Markus AntoniettiORCiDGND, Clemens LiedelORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-570560
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57056
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1366)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/18
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/22
Tag:biomass; electrochemistry; energy storage; redox chemistry; sustainability; tannic acid
Issue:1
Article number:2000206
Number of pages:10
Source:Adv. Sustainable Syst. 2021, 5, 2000206. https://doi.org/10.1002/adsu.202000206
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [LI; 2526/4-1]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research; [BMBF]Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13XP5050A]; Fraunhofer-Max Planck cooperation project [Glyco3Display] the Max Planck; Society; Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.