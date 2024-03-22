Sustainable cathodes for Lithium-ion energy storage devices based on tannic acid-toward ecofriendly energy storage

- The use of organic materials with reversible redox activity holds enormous potential for next-generation Li-ion energy storage devices. Yet, most candidates are not truly sustainable, i.e., not derived from renewable feedstock or made in benign reactions. Here an attempt is reported to resolve this issue by synthesizing an organic cathode material from tannic acid and microporous carbon derived from biomass. All constituents, including the redox-active material and conductive carbon additive, are made from renewable resources. Using a simple, sustainable fabrication method, a hybrid material is formed. The low cost and ecofriendly material shows outstanding performance with a capacity of 108 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 A g(-1) and low capacity fading, retaining approximately 80% of the maximum capacity after 90 cycles. With approximately 3.4 V versus Li+/Li, the cells also feature one of the highest reversible redox potentials reported for biomolecular cathodes. Finally, the quinone-catecholate redox mechanism responsible for the high capacityThe use of organic materials with reversible redox activity holds enormous potential for next-generation Li-ion energy storage devices. Yet, most candidates are not truly sustainable, i.e., not derived from renewable feedstock or made in benign reactions. Here an attempt is reported to resolve this issue by synthesizing an organic cathode material from tannic acid and microporous carbon derived from biomass. All constituents, including the redox-active material and conductive carbon additive, are made from renewable resources. Using a simple, sustainable fabrication method, a hybrid material is formed. The low cost and ecofriendly material shows outstanding performance with a capacity of 108 mAh g(-1) at 0.1 A g(-1) and low capacity fading, retaining approximately 80% of the maximum capacity after 90 cycles. With approximately 3.4 V versus Li+/Li, the cells also feature one of the highest reversible redox potentials reported for biomolecular cathodes. Finally, the quinone-catecholate redox mechanism responsible for the high capacity of tannic acid is confirmed by electrochemical characterization of a model compound similar to tannic acid but without catecholic groups.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Ivan K. IlicORCiD, Alexandra Tsouka, Milena PerovicORCiDGND, Jinyeon HwangORCiDGND, Tobias HeilORCiDGND, Felix F. LöfflerORCiDGND, Martin OschatzORCiDGND, Markus AntoniettiORCiDGND, Clemens LiedelORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-570560
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-57056
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1366)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/11/18
|Publication year:
|2020
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/03/22
|Tag:
|biomass; electrochemistry; energy storage; redox chemistry; sustainability; tannic acid
|Issue:
|1
|Article number:
|2000206
|Number of pages:
|10
|Source:
|Adv. Sustainable Syst. 2021, 5, 2000206. https://doi.org/10.1002/adsu.202000206
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [LI; 2526/4-1]; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research; [BMBF]Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [13XP5050A]; Fraunhofer-Max Planck cooperation project [Glyco3Display] the Max Planck; Society; Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces; Projekt DEAL
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle