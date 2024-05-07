Kinetically controlled growth of gold nanotriangles in a vesicular template phase by adding a strongly alternating polyampholyte
- This paper is focused on the temperature-dependent synthesis of gold nanotriangles in a vesicular template phase, containing phosphatidylcholine and AOT, by adding the strongly alternating polyampholyte PalPhBisCarb. UV-vis absorption spectra in combination with TEM micrographs show that flat gold nanoplatelets are formed predominantly in the presence of the polyampholyte at 45°C. The formation of triangular and hexagonal nanoplatelets can be directly influenced by the kinetic approach, i.e., by varying the polyampholyte dosage rate at 45°C. Corresponding zeta potential measurements indicate that a temperature-dependent adsorption of the polyampholyte on the {111} faces will induce the symmetry breaking effect, which is responsible for the kinetically controlled hindered vertical and preferred lateral growth of the nanoplatelets.
|Nicole SchulzeORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
|Journal of dispersion science and technology
|2017
|Kinetically controlled nanocrystal growth; nanotriangles; polyampholytes
