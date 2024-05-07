Schließen

Kinetically controlled growth of gold nanotriangles in a vesicular template phase by adding a strongly alternating polyampholyte

  • This paper is focused on the temperature-dependent synthesis of gold nanotriangles in a vesicular template phase, containing phosphatidylcholine and AOT, by adding the strongly alternating polyampholyte PalPhBisCarb. UV-vis absorption spectra in combination with TEM micrographs show that flat gold nanoplatelets are formed predominantly in the presence of the polyampholyte at 45°C. The formation of triangular and hexagonal nanoplatelets can be directly influenced by the kinetic approach, i.e., by varying the polyampholyte dosage rate at 45°C. Corresponding zeta potential measurements indicate that a temperature-dependent adsorption of the polyampholyte on the {111} faces will induce the symmetry breaking effect, which is responsible for the kinetically controlled hindered vertical and preferred lateral growth of the nanoplatelets.

Author details:Nicole SchulzeORCiDGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/01932691.2016.1220318
ISSN:0193-2691
ISSN:1532-2351
Title of parent work (English):Journal of dispersion science and technology
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/08/17
Publication year:2017
Release date:2024/05/07
Tag:Kinetically controlled nanocrystal growth; nanotriangles; polyampholytes
Volume:38
Issue:8
Number of pages:6
First page:1073
Last Page:1078
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 271

