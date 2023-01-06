Fluorescence microscopy methods for the study of protein oligomerization
- Protein-protein interactions (PPIs) are of fundamental importance in several cellular processes. While "classical" biochemical methods are commonly used to monitor protein multimerization in biological samples, fluorescence microscopy offers the possibility to investigate PPIs directly in living cells, even distinguishing among different cellular compartments. In this chapter, we shortly describe the most common procedures used to label proteins with fluorescent probes. Furthermore, we discuss a variety of fluorescence microscopy techniques that can be used to obtain quantitative information about protein multimerization. Special emphasis is given to fluorescence fluctuation techniques and their applications in the context of, e.g., receptor multimerization and virus assembly.
