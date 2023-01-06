Schließen

Fluorescence microscopy methods for the study of protein oligomerization

  • Protein-protein interactions (PPIs) are of fundamental importance in several cellular processes. While "classical" biochemical methods are commonly used to monitor protein multimerization in biological samples, fluorescence microscopy offers the possibility to investigate PPIs directly in living cells, even distinguishing among different cellular compartments. In this chapter, we shortly describe the most common procedures used to label proteins with fluorescent probes. Furthermore, we discuss a variety of fluorescence microscopy techniques that can be used to obtain quantitative information about protein multimerization. Special emphasis is given to fluorescence fluctuation techniques and their applications in the context of, e.g., receptor multimerization and virus assembly.

Author details:Roberto Arturo Petazzi, Amit Koikkarah Aji, Salvatore ChiantiaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/bs.pmbts.2019.12.001
ISBN:978-0-12-817929-1
ISSN:1877-1173
ISSN:1878-0814
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31952683
Title of parent work (English):Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/01/06
Volume:169
Number of pages:41
First page:1
Last Page:41
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [407961559]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

