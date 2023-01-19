Viva Babel : Long live Babel
|Author details:
|Rodrigo García BonillasGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1590/1517-106X/2021232344350
|ISSN:
|1517-106X
|ISSN:
|1807-0299
|Title of parent work (Portuguese):
|Alea : estudos neolatinos
|Subtitle (Portuguese):
|Rezension zu: Lisboa de Mello, Ana Maria; Andrade, Antonio. (eds.)., Translinguismo e Poéticas do Contemporâneo. - Rio de Janeiro: 7 Letras, 2019. - 194 p. - ISBN: 978-85-421-0848-4
|Publisher:
|Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Faculdade de Letras
|Place of publishing:
|Rio de Janeiro RJ
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|Portuguese
|Date of first publication:
|2021/10/18
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/01/19
|Volume:
|23
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|7
|First page:
|344
|Last Page:
|350
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|8 Literatur / 86 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen / 860 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International