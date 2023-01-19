Schließen

Viva Babel : Long live Babel

Metadaten
Author details:Rodrigo García BonillasGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1590/1517-106X/2021232344350
ISSN:1517-106X
ISSN:1807-0299
Title of parent work (Portuguese):Alea : estudos neolatinos
Subtitle (Portuguese):Rezension zu: Lisboa de Mello, Ana Maria; Andrade, Antonio. (eds.)., Translinguismo e Poéticas do Contemporâneo. - Rio de Janeiro: 7 Letras, 2019. - 194 p. - ISBN: 978-85-421-0848-4
Publisher:Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Faculdade de Letras
Place of publishing:Rio de Janeiro RJ
Publication type:Review
Language:Portuguese
Date of first publication:2021/10/18
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/19
Volume:23
Issue:2
Number of pages:7
First page:344
Last Page:350
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 86 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen / 860 Spanische, portugiesische Literaturen
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

