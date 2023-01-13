Schließen

Hydro Explorer

  • Climatic changes and anthropogenic modifications of the river basin or river network have the potential to fundamentally alter river runoff. In the framework of this study, we aim to analyze and present historic changes in runoff timing and runoff seasonality observed at river gauges all over the world. In this regard, we develop the Hydro Explorer, an interactive web app, which enables the investigation of >7,000 daily resolution discharge time series from the Global Runoff Data Centre (GRDC). The interactive nature of the developed web app allows for a quick comparison of gauges, regions, methods, and time frames. We illustrate the available analytical tools by investigating changes in runoff timing and runoff seasonality in the Rhine River Basin. Since we provide the source code of the application, existing analytical approaches can be modified, new methods added, and the tool framework can be re-used to visualize other data sets.

Author details:Erwin RottlerORCiDGND, Klaus Josef VormoorORCiDGND, Till Konrad Otto FranckeORCiDGND, Axel BronstertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/rra.3772
ISSN:1535-1459
ISSN:1535-1467
Title of parent work (English):River research and applications
Subtitle (English):an interactive web app to investigate changes in runoff timing and runoff seasonality all over the world
Date of first publication:2021/01/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/13
Tag:R Shiny; global runoff database; interactive web app; runoff; runoff timing; seasonality
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 2043/1-P2]
