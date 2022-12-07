Erstellung eines Webportals zur Outputanalyse an der Universitätsbibliothek Potsdam
- Dieser Artikel thematisiert die technische Umsetzung eines Webportals und einer SQL-Datenbank (Output.UP), um die manuelle Erfassung und Auswertung von wissenschaftlichen Publikationen für die Universitätsbibliothek Potsdam weitestgehend zu automatisieren. Ein besonderes Augenmerk wird auf die Importe mittels API von ORCID, Crossref und Unpaywall gelegt. Nach Abschluss der Testphase wird Output.UP in einem Git-Repository für die Nachnutzung zur Verfügung gestellt.
- The paper focuses on the technical implementation of a web portal and SQL database (Output.UP) as automation system for the collection and analysis of scientific publications for the Potsdam University Library, with a pecial emphasis on imports via API from ORCID, Crossref and Unpaywall. After the test phase, Output.UP will be made available in a Git repository for subsequent use.
|Author details:
|Stefan HoyerORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/bd-2021-0106
|ISSN:
|0006-1972
|ISSN:
|2194-9646
|Title of parent work (German):
|Bibliotheksdienst
|Publisher:
|de Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2021/10/05
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2022/12/07
|Tag:
|Crossref; ORCID; Outputanalyse; SQL-Datenbank; Unpaywall; Webportal
Crossref; ORCID; SQL data base; output analysis; unpaywall; web portal
|Volume:
|55
|Issue:
|10-11
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|717
|Last Page:
|729
|Organizational units:
|Universitätsbibliothek
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz