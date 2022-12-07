Schließen

Erstellung eines Webportals zur Outputanalyse an der Universitätsbibliothek Potsdam

  • Dieser Artikel thematisiert die technische Umsetzung eines Webportals und einer SQL-Datenbank (Output.UP), um die manuelle Erfassung und Auswertung von wissenschaftlichen Publikationen für die Universitätsbibliothek Potsdam weitestgehend zu automatisieren. Ein besonderes Augenmerk wird auf die Importe mittels API von ORCID, Crossref und Unpaywall gelegt. Nach Abschluss der Testphase wird Output.UP in einem Git-Repository für die Nachnutzung zur Verfügung gestellt.
  • The paper focuses on the technical implementation of a web portal and SQL database (Output.UP) as automation system for the collection and analysis of scientific publications for the Potsdam University Library, with a pecial emphasis on imports via API from ORCID, Crossref and Unpaywall. After the test phase, Output.UP will be made available in a Git repository for subsequent use.

Metadaten
Author details:Stefan HoyerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/bd-2021-0106
ISSN:0006-1972
ISSN:2194-9646
Title of parent work (German):Bibliotheksdienst
Publisher:de Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/10/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/12/07
Tag:Crossref; ORCID; Outputanalyse; SQL-Datenbank; Unpaywall; Webportal
Crossref; ORCID; SQL data base; output analysis; unpaywall; web portal
Volume:55
Issue:10-11
Number of pages:13
First page:717
Last Page:729
Organizational units:Universitätsbibliothek
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz

