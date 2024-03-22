Schließen

Role of diversification rates and evolutionary history as a driver of plant naturalization success

  • Human introductions of species beyond their natural ranges and their subsequent establishment are defining features of global environmental change. However, naturalized plants are not uniformly distributed across phylogenetic lineages, with some families contributing disproportionately more to the global alien species pool than others. Additionally, lineages differ in diversification rates, and high diversification rates have been associated with characteristics that increase species naturalization success. Here, we investigate the role of diversification rates in explaining the naturalization success of angiosperm plant families. We use five global data sets that include native and alien plant species distribution, horticultural use of plants, and a time-calibrated angiosperm phylogeny. Using phylogenetic generalized linear mixed models, we analysed the effect of diversification rate, different geographical range measures, and horticultural use on the naturalization success of plant families. We show that a family'sHuman introductions of species beyond their natural ranges and their subsequent establishment are defining features of global environmental change. However, naturalized plants are not uniformly distributed across phylogenetic lineages, with some families contributing disproportionately more to the global alien species pool than others. Additionally, lineages differ in diversification rates, and high diversification rates have been associated with characteristics that increase species naturalization success. Here, we investigate the role of diversification rates in explaining the naturalization success of angiosperm plant families. We use five global data sets that include native and alien plant species distribution, horticultural use of plants, and a time-calibrated angiosperm phylogeny. Using phylogenetic generalized linear mixed models, we analysed the effect of diversification rate, different geographical range measures, and horticultural use on the naturalization success of plant families. We show that a family's naturalization success is positively associated with its evolutionary history, native range size, and economic use. Investigating interactive effects of these predictors shows that native range size and geographic distribution additionally affect naturalization success. High diversification rates and large ranges increase naturalization success, especially of temperate families. We suggest this may result from lower ecological specialization in temperate families with large ranges, compared with tropical families with smaller ranges.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Bernd LenznerORCiD, Susana MagallonORCiD, Wayne DawsonORCiD, Holger KreftORCiDGND, Christian KönigORCiD, Jan PerglORCiD, Petr PysekORCiD, Patrick WeigeltORCiD, Mark van KleunenORCiDGND, Marten WinterORCiDGND, Stefan DullingerORCiD, Franz EsslORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-569996
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56999
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33078849
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1363)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/20
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/22
Tag:alien species; evolution; geographic distribution; invasion success; plant naturalization; range size
Issue:5
Number of pages:13
Source:New Phytol, 229: 2998-3008. https://doi.org/10.1111/nph.17014
Funding institution:Austrian Science Foundation FWFAustrian Science Fund (FWF) [I2086-B16,; I3757-B29]; German Research Foundation DFGGerman Research Foundation; (DFG) [264740629, 432253815, FTZ 118]; Czech Science FoundationGrant; Agency of the Czech Republic [19-28807X]; Czech Academy of SciencesCzech; Academy of Sciences [RVO 67985939]; PASPA-DGAPA, UNAMUniversidad; Nacional Autonoma de Mexico; Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y; TecnologiaConsejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnologia (CONACyT)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

