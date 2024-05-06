Schließen

Judging the animacy of words

  • The age at which members of a semantic category are learned (age of acquisition), the typicality they demonstrate within their corresponding category, and the semantic domain to which they belong (living, non-living) are known to influence the speed and accuracy of lexical/semantic processing. So far, only a few studies have looked at the origin of age of acquisition and its interdependence with typicality and semantic domain within the same experimental design. Twenty adult participants performed an animacy decision task in which nouns were classified according to their semantic domain as being living or non-living. Response times were influenced by the independent main effects of each parameter: typicality, age of acquisition, semantic domain, and frequency. However, there were no interactions. The results are discussed with respect to recent models concerning the origin of age of acquisition effects.

Metadaten
Author details:Romy RälingORCiDGND, Sandra HanneORCiDGND, Astrid SchröderGND, Carla Keßler, Isabell WartenburgerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/17470218.2016.1223704
ISSN:1747-0218
ISSN:1747-0226
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27550541
Title of parent work (English):Quarterly journal of experimental psychology
Subtitle (English):The influence of typicality and age of acquisition in a semantic decision task
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/10/01
Publication year:2017
Release date:2024/05/06
Tag:Age of acquisition; Animacy decision; Semantic classification task; Typicality
Volume:70
Issue:10
Number of pages:11
First page:2094
Last Page:2104
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 305

