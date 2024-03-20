Schließen

Manipulation of cytosine methylation does not remove latitudinal clines in two invasive goldenrod species in Central Europe

  Invasive species frequently differentiate phenotypically in novel environments within a few generations, often even with limited genetic variation. For the invasive plants Solidago canadensis and S. gigantea, we tested whether such differentiation might have occurred through heritable epigenetic changes in cytosine methylation. In a 2-year common-garden experiment, we grew plants from seeds collected along a latitudinal gradient in their non-native Central European range to test for trait differentiation and whether differentiation disappeared when seeds were treated with the demethylation agent zebularine. Microsatellite markers revealed no population structure along the latitudinal gradient in S. canadensis, but three genetic clusters in S. gigantea. Solidago canadensis showed latitudinal clines in flowering phenology and growth. In S. gigantea, the number of clonal offspring decreased with latitude. Although zebularine had a significant effect on early growth, probably through effects on cytosine methylation, latitudinal clines remained (or even got stronger) in plants raised from seeds treated with zebularine. Thus, our experiment provides no evidence that epigenetic mechanisms by selective cytosine methylation contribute to the observed phenotypic differentiation in invasive goldenrods in Central Europe.

  • zmnr1378.pdfeng
    (1666KB)

    SHA-512c7af7d9fb6f63d6599129128caa34c410485e4a381b3f8f07f5bebcac6b3b0cdffb63db19c9415d4836d54b2c7138f448837901cc284badd7e7407c3e5182da4

Metadaten
Author details:Silvia EckertORCiDGND, Jasmin HerdenORCiD, Marc StiftORCiD, Jasmin Radha JoshiORCiDGND, Mark van KleunenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-569528
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56952
ISSN:0962-1083
ISSN:1365-294X
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33150604
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1378)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/26
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/20
Tag:Solidago canadensis; Solidago gigantea; common‐garden experiment; epigenetic variation; microsatellites; zebularine
Issue:1
Number of pages:17
Source:Mol Ecol. 2021; 30: 222–236. https://doi.org/10.1111/mec.15722
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP1819; (JO 777/8-1), KL1866/10-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

