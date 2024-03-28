Schließen

Immobilization of gold-on-carbon catalysts onto perfluorocarbon emulsion droplets to promote oxygen delivery in aqueous phase (D)-glucose oxidation

  The catalytic activity of metal nanoparticles (NPs) supported on porous supports can be controlled by various factors, such as NPs size, shape, or dispersivity, as well as their interaction with the support or the properties of the support material itself. However, these intrinsic properties are not solely responsible for the catalytic behavior of the overall reaction system, as the local environment and surface coverage of the catalyst with reactants, products, intermediates and other invloved species often play a crucial role in catalytic processes as well. Their contribution can be particularly critical in liquid-phase reactions with gaseous reactants that often suffer from low solubiltiy. One example is (D)-glucose oxidation with molecular oxygen over gold nanoparticles supported on porous carbons. The possibility to promote oxygen delivery in such aqueous phase oxidation reactions via the immobilization of heterogenous catalysts onto the interface of perfluorocarbon emulsion droplets is reported here. Gold-on-carbon catalyst particles can stabilize perfluorocarbon droplets in the aqueous phase and the local concentration of the oxidant in the surroundings of the gold nanoparticles accelerates the rate-limiting step of the reaction. Consequently, the reaction rate of a system with the optimal volume fraction of fluorocarbon is higher than a reference emulsion system without fluorocarbon, and the effect is observed even without additional oxygen supply.

  • zmnr1362.pdfeng
    (885KB)

    SHA-512e3e6bb851b80e3d0c6a653ab50a4efa00bef58c5b5ba5b0f1bd7debc71cd0fe7fe5576492404cd89d64be963f57e6a9d4370d9b1a2b409755ed158f3299886ab

Author details:Milena PerovicORCiDGND, Lukas ZeiningerORCiDGND, Martin OschatzORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-569471
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56947
ISSN:1867-3880
ISSN:1867-3899
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1362)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/27
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/28
Tag:gas; glucose oxidation; liquid-phase catalysis; perfluorocarbon emulsion; pickering emulsion; porous carbon; solubility
Issue:1
Number of pages:8
Source:ChemCatChem 2021, 13, 196. https://doi.org/10.1002/cctc.202001590
Funding institution:Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research; Foundation (DFG) [XC 2008/1-390540038]; Emmy-Noether program of the; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [ZE1121-3]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

