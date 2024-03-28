Immobilization of gold-on-carbon catalysts onto perfluorocarbon emulsion droplets to promote oxygen delivery in aqueous phase (D)-glucose oxidation

The catalytic activity of metal nanoparticles (NPs) supported on porous supports can be controlled by various factors, such as NPs size, shape, or dispersivity, as well as their interaction with the support or the properties of the support material itself. However, these intrinsic properties are not solely responsible for the catalytic behavior of the overall reaction system, as the local environment and surface coverage of the catalyst with reactants, products, intermediates and other invloved species often play a crucial role in catalytic processes as well. Their contribution can be particularly critical in liquid-phase reactions with gaseous reactants that often suffer from low solubiltiy. One example is (D)-glucose oxidation with molecular oxygen over gold nanoparticles supported on porous carbons. The possibility to promote oxygen delivery in such aqueous phase oxidation reactions via the immobilization of heterogenous catalysts onto the interface of perfluorocarbon emulsion droplets is reported here. Gold-on-carbon catalyst

The catalytic activity of metal nanoparticles (NPs) supported on porous supports can be controlled by various factors, such as NPs size, shape, or dispersivity, as well as their interaction with the support or the properties of the support material itself. However, these intrinsic properties are not solely responsible for the catalytic behavior of the overall reaction system, as the local environment and surface coverage of the catalyst with reactants, products, intermediates and other invloved species often play a crucial role in catalytic processes as well. Their contribution can be particularly critical in liquid-phase reactions with gaseous reactants that often suffer from low solubiltiy. One example is (D)-glucose oxidation with molecular oxygen over gold nanoparticles supported on porous carbons. The possibility to promote oxygen delivery in such aqueous phase oxidation reactions via the immobilization of heterogenous catalysts onto the interface of perfluorocarbon emulsion droplets is reported here. Gold-on-carbon catalyst particles can stabilize perfluorocarbon droplets in the aqueous phase and the local concentration of the oxidant in the surroundings of the gold nanoparticles accelerates the rate-limiting step of the reaction. Consequently, the reaction rate of a system with the optimal volume fraction of fluorocarbon is higher than a reference emulsion system without fluorocarbon, and the effect is observed even without additional oxygen supply.

