Feasibility of open low-field MRI measurements in adolescent athletes with spondylolisthesis

  PURPOSE: To determine the feasibility of upright compared to supine MRI measurements to determine characteristics of the lumbar spine in AA with spondylolisthesis. METHODS: Ten AA (n=10; m/f: 4/6; 14.5±1.7y; 163±7cm; 52±8kg) from various sports, diagnosed with spondylolisthesis grade I-II Meyerding confirmed by x-ray in standing lateral view, were included. Open low-field MRI images (0.25 Tesla) in upright (82°) and supine (0°) position were evaluated by two observers. Medical imaging software was used to measure the anterior translation (AT, mm), lumbosacral joint angle (LSJA, °) and lordosis angle (LA, °). Reliability was analyzed by the intra-rater correlation coefficient (ICC) and standard error of measurements (SEM). RESULTS: Due to motion artifacts during upright position, measures of three participants had to be excluded. Between observers, AT ranged from 4.2±2.7mm to 5.5±1.9mm (ICC=0.94, SEM=0.6mm) in upright and from 4.9±2.4mm to 5.9±3.0mm (ICC=0.89, SEM=0.9mm) in supine position. LSJA varied from 5.1±2.2° to 7.3±1.5° (ICC=0.54, SEM=1.5°) in upright and from 9.8±2.5° to 10±2.4° (ICC=0.73, SEM=1.1°) in supine position. LA differed from 58.8±14.6° to 61.9±6° (ICC=0.94, SEM=1.19°) in upright and from 51.9±11.7° to 52.6±11.1° (ICC=0.98, SEM=1.59°) in supine position. CONCLUSIONS: Determination of AT and LA showed good to excellent reliability in both, upright and supine position. In contrast, reliability of LSJA had only moderate to good correlation between observers and should therefore be interpreted with caution. However, motion artifacts should be taken into consideration during upright imaging procedures.

Metadaten
Author details:Theresa Anna Joost, Pia Brecht, Frank MayerORCiDGND, Michael CasselORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1249/01.mss.0000683832.74059.9d
ISSN:0195-9131
ISSN:1530-0315
Title of parent work (English):Medicine and science in sports and exercise : official journal of the American College of Sports Medicine
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/24
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/02/03
Volume:52
Issue:17
Number of pages:1
First page:790
Last Page:790
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

