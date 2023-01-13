Effects of transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation (TVNS) on emotional word processing and recognition memory
|Author details:
|Manon GiraudierORCiD, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
|ISSN:
|0048-5772
|ISSN:
|1469-8986
|Title of parent work (English):
|Psychophysiology
|Publisher:
|Wiley-Blackwell
|Place of publishing:
|Malden
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/11/04
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/01/13
|Tag:
|transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation
|Volume:
|57
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|S73
|Last Page:
|S73
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert