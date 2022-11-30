Schließen

Novel Anti Double-Stranded Nucleic Acids Full-Length Recombinant Camelid Heavy-Chain Antibody for the Detection of miRNA

  The discovery that certain diseases have specific miRNA signatures which correspond to disease progression opens a new biomarker category. The detection of these small non-coding RNAs is performed routinely using body fluids or tissues with real-time PCR, next-generation sequencing, or amplification-based miRNA assays. Antibody-based detection systems allow an easy onset handling compared to PCR or sequencing and can be considered as alternative methods to support miRNA diagnostic in the future. In this study, we describe the generation of a camelid heavy-chain-only antibody specifically recognizing miRNAs to establish an antibody-based detection method. The generation of nucleic acid-specific binders is a challenge. We selected camelid binders via phage display, expressed them as VHH as well as full-length antibodies, and characterized the binding to several miRNAs from a signature specific for dilated cardiomyopathy. The described workflow can be used to create miRNA-specific binders and establish antibody-based detection methods to provide an additional way to analyze disease-specific miRNA signatures.

Metadaten
Author details:Malgorzata Czarnecka, Ulrike WeicheltGND, Stefan RödigerORCiDGND, Katja HanackORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23116275
ISSN:1422-0067
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Molecular Sciences
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel, Schweiz
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:antibody; camelid antibody; heavy-chain-only antibody; miRNA; novel biomarkers; nucleic acids
Volume:23
Article number:6275
Print run:11
Number of pages:18
First page:1
Last Page:18
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1274

