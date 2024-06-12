Schließen

Remembering African Labor Migration to the Second World

  • This open access book is about Mozambicans and Angolans who migrated in state-sponsored schemes to East Germany in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s. They went to work and to be trained as a vanguard labor force for the intended African industrial revolutions. While they were there, they contributed their labor power to the East German economy.  This book draws on more than 260 life history interviews and uncovers complex and contradictory experiences and transnational encounters. What emerges is a series of dualities that exist side by side in the memories of the former migrants: the state and the individual, work and consumption, integration and exclusion, loss and gain, and the past in the past and the past in the present and future. By uncovering these dualities, the book explores the lives of African migrants moving between the Third and Second worlds.  Devoted to the memories of worker-trainees, this transnational study comes at a time when historians are uncovering the many varied, complicated, and importantThis open access book is about Mozambicans and Angolans who migrated in state-sponsored schemes to East Germany in the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s. They went to work and to be trained as a vanguard labor force for the intended African industrial revolutions. While they were there, they contributed their labor power to the East German economy.  This book draws on more than 260 life history interviews and uncovers complex and contradictory experiences and transnational encounters. What emerges is a series of dualities that exist side by side in the memories of the former migrants: the state and the individual, work and consumption, integration and exclusion, loss and gain, and the past in the past and the past in the present and future. By uncovering these dualities, the book explores the lives of African migrants moving between the Third and Second worlds.  Devoted to the memories of worker-trainees, this transnational study comes at a time when historians are uncovering the many varied, complicated, and important connections within the global socialist world.show moreshow less
Metadaten
Author details:Marcia C. SchenckORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-06776-1
ISBN:978-3-031-06775-4
ISBN:978-3-031-06778-5
ISBN:978-3-031-06776-1
ISSN:2634-6273
ISSN:2634-6281
Title of parent work (English):Palgrave Macmillan Transnational History Series
Subtitle (English):Socialist Mobilities between Angola, Mozambique, and East Germany.
Publisher:Palgrave Macmillan
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/12
Tag:Angola; East Germany; Labor Migration; Mozambique; Open access; Second World; Socialism; Third World
Number of pages:XXVII, 377
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.