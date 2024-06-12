Schließen

Shifting the means of (knowledge) production

Metadaten
Author details:Marcia C. SchenckORCiDGND, Johanna M. WetzelORCiD
URL:https://journals.gmu.edu/index.php/whc/issue/view/246
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.13021/whc.v19i3
ISSN:1931-8642
Title of parent work (English):World history connected : the ejournal of learning and teaching ; WHC
Subtitle (English):teaching applied oral history methods in a global classroom
Publisher:University of Illinois Press
Place of publishing:Urbana, Ill.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/06/12
Volume:19
Issue:3
Number of pages:39
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.