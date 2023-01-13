Schließen

Africa today

  • Africa Today publishes peer-reviewed, scholarly articles and book reviews in a broad range of academic disciplines on topics related to contemporary Africa. We seek to be a venue for interdisciplinary approaches, diverse perspectives, and original research in the humanities and social sciences. This includes work on social, cultural, political, historical, and economic subjects. Recent special issues have been on topics such as the future of African artistic practices, the socio-cultural life of bus stations in Africa, and family-based health care in Ghana. Africa Today has been on the forefront of African Studies research since 1954. Please review our submission guidelines and then contact the Managing Editor or any of the editors with any questions you might have about publishing in Africa Today.

Metadaten
ISSN:1527-1978
ISSN:0001-9887
Subtitle (English):Rethinking Refuge processes of refuge seeking in Africa. - Special issue
Publisher:Indiana University Press
Place of publishing:Bloomington
Editor(s):Marcia C. Schenck, George N. Njung
Publication type:Journal/Publication series
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/01/13
Volume:69
Issue:1/2
Number of pages:270
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

