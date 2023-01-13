Africa today
- Africa Today publishes peer-reviewed, scholarly articles and book reviews in a broad range of academic disciplines on topics related to contemporary Africa. We seek to be a venue for interdisciplinary approaches, diverse perspectives, and original research in the humanities and social sciences. This includes work on social, cultural, political, historical, and economic subjects. Recent special issues have been on topics such as the future of African artistic practices, the socio-cultural life of bus stations in Africa, and family-based health care in Ghana. Africa Today has been on the forefront of African Studies research since 1954. Please review our submission guidelines and then contact the Managing Editor or any of the editors with any questions you might have about publishing in Africa Today.
|ISSN:
|1527-1978
|ISSN:
|0001-9887
|Subtitle (English):
|Rethinking Refuge processes of refuge seeking in Africa. - Special issue
|Publisher:
|Indiana University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Bloomington
|Editor(s):
|Marcia C. Schenck, George N. Njung
|Publication type:
|Journal/Publication series
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/10/13
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/01/13
|Volume:
|69
|Issue:
|1/2
|Number of pages:
|270
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie