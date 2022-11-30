Schließen

Introduction

  • Does political repression work and if so, under what conditions? Many contributions to the empirical study of non-democratic rule assume it does. As a consequence, strong convictions on political repression abound, but empirical investigations into the matter remain rare. This introduction sets the agenda for the chapters to come and outlines the answers given to the three motivating questions of this volume. First, what variants of political repression are there, and how do they interact? Second, what impact does the interaction of different forms of political repression have on the problem of authoritarian control? Finally, what difference does the complementary use of violence and restrictions make for the problem of authoritarian power-sharing?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dag TannebergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-35477-0_1
ISBN:978-3-030-35477-0
ISBN:978-3-030-35476-3
ISSN:2198-7289
Title of parent work (English):The Politics of Repression Under Authoritarian Rule : How Steadfast is the Iron Throne?
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/30
Number of pages:7
First page:1
Last Page:7
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.