Automatic argumentation mining and the role of stance and sentiment

  • Argumentation mining is a subfield of Computational Linguistics that aims (primarily) at automatically finding arguments and their structural components in natural language text. We provide a short introduction to this field, intended for an audience with a limited computational background. After explaining the subtasks involved in this problem of deriving the structure of arguments, we describe two other applications that are popular in computational linguistics: sentiment analysis and stance detection. From the linguistic viewpoint, they concern the semantics of evaluation in language. In the final part of the paper, we briefly examine the roles that these two tasks play in argumentation mining, both in current practice, and in possible future systems.

Author details:Manfred StedeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1075/jaic.00006.ste
ISSN:2211-4742
ISSN:2211-4750
Title of parent work (English):Journal of argumentation in context
Publisher:John Benjamins Publishing Co.
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/04
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:argumentation mining; argumentation structure; sentiment analysis; stance detection
Volume:9
Issue:1
Number of pages:23
First page:19
Last Page:41
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert

