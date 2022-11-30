Schließen

A Cauchy problem for the Cauchy-Riemann operator

  • We study the Cauchy problem for a nonlinear elliptic equation with data on a piece S of the boundary surface partial derivative X. By the Cauchy problem is meant any boundary value problem for an unknown function u in a domain X with the property that the data on S, if combined with the differential equations in X, allows one to determine all derivatives of u on S by means of functional equations. In the case of real analytic data of the Cauchy problem, the existence of a local solution near S is guaranteed by the Cauchy-Kovalevskaya theorem. We discuss a variational setting of the Cauchy problem which always possesses a generalized solution.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ibrahim LyGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s13370-020-00810-4
ISSN:1012-9405
ISSN:2190-7668
Title of parent work (English):Afrika Matematika
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/10
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:Cauchy problem; Zaremba problem; nonlinear PDI
Volume:32
Issue:1-2
Number of pages:8
First page:69
Last Page:76
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.