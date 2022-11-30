A Cauchy problem for the Cauchy-Riemann operator
- We study the Cauchy problem for a nonlinear elliptic equation with data on a piece S of the boundary surface partial derivative X. By the Cauchy problem is meant any boundary value problem for an unknown function u in a domain X with the property that the data on S, if combined with the differential equations in X, allows one to determine all derivatives of u on S by means of functional equations. In the case of real analytic data of the Cauchy problem, the existence of a local solution near S is guaranteed by the Cauchy-Kovalevskaya theorem. We discuss a variational setting of the Cauchy problem which always possesses a generalized solution.