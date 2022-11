In vitro analysis of Early Starvation 1 (ESV1) and Like Early Starvation 1 (LESV) on starch degradation with focus on glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD)

Starch is an insoluble polyglucan, comprises of two polymers, namely, the branched α-1,4: α-1,6-D-glucan amylopectin and the almost unbranched α-1,4-D-glucan amylose. The growth of all plants is directly dependent on the accumulation of transitory starch during the daytime when photosynthesis takes place and subsequently starch degradation during the night. Starch phosphorylation takes place by starch-related dikinases called α-glucan, water dikinase (GWD), and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD), and is a very important step in starch degradation. The biochemical mechanisms of phosphorylation of starch are not properly understood. Recent studies have found that there are two starch binding proteins namely, Early Starvation1 (ESV1) and Like Early Starvation1 (LESV), which play an important role in starch metabolism. It has been shown that ESV1 and LESV proteins affect the starch phosphorylation activity of GWD and PWD enzymes, which control the rate of degradation of starch granules. In this thesis, various in vitro assays were

In this thesis, various in vitro assays were performed to identify and understand the mechanism of recombinant proteins; ESV1 and LESV on the starch degradation. The starch degradation was performed by phosphorylation enzymes, GWD and PWD separately. In various enzymatic assays, the influence of the ESV1 and LESV on the actions of GWD and PWD on the surfaces of different native starch granules were analysed. Furthermore, ESV1 and LESV have specifically shown influences on the phosphorylation activities of GWD and PWD on the starch granule surfaces in an antagonistic pattern in such a way that, the GWD mediated phosphorylation were significantly reduced while PWD mediated phosphorylation were significantly increased respectively. In another set of experiments, ISA and BAM hydrolyzing enzymes were used to alter the structure of starch, and then determine the effect of both dikinases mediated phosphorylation in the presence of ESV1 and LESV on the altered starch granules surfaces. In these results, significant decreases in both GWD and PWD mediated phosphorylation were observed in all the treatments containing either ESV1 or LESV proteins only or both ESV1 and LESV. It was also found that LESV preferentially binds to both amylose and amylopectin, while ESV1 binds to highly ordered glucans such as maltodextrins and amylopectin, which are crystalline in structure. Both ESV1 or LESV proteins either individually or in combination have shown influence on the activity of GWD and PWD phosphate incorporation into the starch granules via reduction even though at different percentages depending on the sources of starch, therefore it is difficult to distinguish the specific function between them. The biochemical studies have shown that protein-glucan interaction specifically between ESV1 or LESV or in combination with different species of starch granules has very strong surface binding, or it might be possible that both the proteins not only bind to the surface of the starch granules but also have entered deep inside the glucan structure of the starch granules. However, the results also revealed that ESV1 and LESV did not alter the autophosphorylation of the dikinases. Also, the chain length distribution pattern of the released glucan chains after treatment of starch with ISA enzyme was evaluated with respect to the degree of polymerization (DP) of the different starch granules. Capillary electrophoresis was employed to study the effect of LESV and ESV1 on the chain length distribution. In summary, this study confirms that ESV1 and LESV play an important role in organizing and regulating the starch metabolism process. In the later half, studies were performed to monitor whether the metabolism of carbohydrates and partitioning, contribute to the higher salt tolerance of the facultative halophyte Hordeum marinum when compared to glycophyte Hordeum vulgare. Seedlings with the same size from both species were hydroponically grown at 0, 150, and 300 mM of NaCl for 3 weeks. H. marinum maintained a high relative growth rate, which was found concomitant in higher aptitude plants to maintain efficient shoot tissue hydration and integrity of membrane under salt conditions when compared to H. vulgare. Hence, our data suggested that the change in the starch storage, distribution of soluble sugar concentrations between source and sink organs, and also changes in the level of enzymes involved in the starch metabolism was significant to give insights into the importance of carbohydrate metabolism in barley species with regards to the salt tolerance. Although these results are still in their nascent state, it could be vital for other researchers to formulate future studies. The preliminary results which were studies about the carbohydrate metabolism and partitioning in salt responses in the halophyte H. marinum and the glycophyte H. vulgare revealed that salt tolerance in barley species is not due to osmotic adjustments, but due to other reasons that were not explored in the past studies. However, the activity of DPE2 in H. vulgare was not hampered by the presence of NaCl as observed. While Pho1 and Pho2, activities were highly increased in cultivated barley. These findings could be suggestive of a possible role of these enzymes in the responses of carbohydrate metabolism to salinity. When sea and cultivated barley species were compared, it was discovered that the former had more versatility in carbohydrate metabolism and distribution.

