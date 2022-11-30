A perturbation of the de Rham complex
Возмущение комплекса де Рама
- We consider a perturbation of the de Rham complex on a compact manifold with boundary. This perturbation goes beyond the framework of complexes, and so cohomology does not apply to it. On the other hand, its curvature is "small", hence there is a natural way to introduce an Euler characteristic and develop a Lefschetz theory for the perturbation. This work is intended as an attempt to develop a cohomology theory for arbitrary sequences of linear mappings.
- Рассмотрим возмущение комплекса де Рама на компактном многообразии с краем. Это возмущение выходит за рамки комплексов, и поэтому когомологии к нему не относятся. С другой стороны, его кривизна "мала", поэтому существует естественный способ ввести характеристику Эйлера и разработать теорию Лефшеца для возмущения. Данная работа предназначена для попытки разработать теорию когомологий для произвольных последовательностей линейных отображений.
|Ihsane Malass, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarkhanovORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2020-13-5-519-532
|1997-1397
|2313-6022
|Journal of Siberian Federal University : Mathematics & Physics
|Žurnal Sibirskogo Federalʹnogo Universiteta : Matematika i fizika
|Siberian Federal University
|Krasnojarsk
|Article
|English
|2020/07/16
|2020
|2022/11/30
|Hodge theory; Neumann problem; cohomology; de Rham complex
когомологии; комплекс де Рама; проблема Неймана; теория Ходжа
|13
|5
|14
|519
|532
|Islamic Center Association for Guidance and Higher Education
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International