A perturbation of the de Rham complex

Возмущение комплекса де Рама

  • We consider a perturbation of the de Rham complex on a compact manifold with boundary. This perturbation goes beyond the framework of complexes, and so cohomology does not apply to it. On the other hand, its curvature is "small", hence there is a natural way to introduce an Euler characteristic and develop a Lefschetz theory for the perturbation. This work is intended as an attempt to develop a cohomology theory for arbitrary sequences of linear mappings.
  • Рассмотрим возмущение комплекса де Рама на компактном многообразии с краем. Это возмущение выходит за рамки комплексов, и поэтому когомологии к нему не относятся. С другой стороны, его кривизна "мала", поэтому существует естественный способ ввести характеристику Эйлера и разработать теорию Лефшеца для возмущения. Данная работа предназначена для попытки разработать теорию когомологий для произвольных последовательностей линейных отображений.

Author details:Ihsane Malass, Nikolaj Nikolaevič TarkhanovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.17516/1997-1397-2020-13-5-519-532
ISSN:1997-1397
ISSN:2313-6022
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Siberian Federal University : Mathematics & Physics
Title of parent work (Russian):Žurnal Sibirskogo Federalʹnogo Universiteta : Matematika i fizika
Publisher:Siberian Federal University
Place of publishing:Krasnojarsk
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/16
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:Hodge theory; Neumann problem; cohomology; de Rham complex
когомологии; комплекс де Рама; проблема Неймана; теория Ходжа
Volume:13
Issue:5
Number of pages:14
First page:519
Last Page:532
Funding institution:Islamic Center Association for Guidance and Higher Education
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

