Towards a more consistent eco-hydrological modelling through multi-objective calibration

  Most hydrological studies rely on a model calibrated using discharge alone. However, judging the model reliability based on such calibration is problematic, as it does not guarantee the correct representation of internal hydrological processes. This study aims (a) to develop a comprehensive multi-objective calibration framework using remote sensing vegetation data and hydrological signatures (flow duration curve - FDC, and baseflow index) in addition to discharge, and (b) to apply this framework for calibration of the Soil and Water Assessment Tool (SWAT) in a typical Andean catchment. Overall, our calibration approach outperformed traditional discharge-based and FDC signature-based calibration strategies in terms of vegetation, streamflow, and flow partitioning simulation. New hydrological insights for the region are the following: baseflow is the main component of the streamflow sustaining the long dry-season flow, and pasture areas offer higher water yield and baseflow than other land-cover types. The proposed approach could be used in other data-scarce regions with complex topography.

  • zmnr1377.pdfeng
    (10714KB)

    SHA-5121129c4ef86ab5cd54dc7af0f885676c03cf037be12a5a4cd11a40a56fe62b8e4c33da82c0d7e0dd28ae2f5e305842a82ce8bd7a9016b998f45d6b2bf55db8339

Metadaten
Author details:Carlos Antonio Fernandez-PalominoORCiD, Fred F. HattermannORCiDGND, Valentina KrysanovaORCiDGND, Fiorella Vega-JacomeORCiD, Axel BronstertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-568766
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56876
ISSN:0262-6667
ISSN:2150-3435
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a case study in the Andean Vilcanota River basin, Perú
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1377)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/30
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/20
Tag:Andes; SWAT; eco-hydrology; equifinality; hydrological signatures; remote sensing
Issue:1
Number of pages:18
Source:Hydrological Sciences Journal, 66:1, 59-74, DOI: 10.1080/02626667.2020.1846740
Funding institution:East Africa Peru India Climate Capacities (EPICC) project
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

