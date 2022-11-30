Schließen

Towards a more consistent eco-hydrological modelling through multi-objective calibration

  Most hydrological studies rely on a model calibrated using discharge alone. However, judging the model reliability based on such calibration is problematic, as it does not guarantee the correct representation of internal hydrological processes. This study aims (a) to develop a comprehensive multi-objective calibration framework using remote sensing vegetation data and hydrological signatures (flow duration curve - FDC, and baseflow index) in addition to discharge, and (b) to apply this framework for calibration of the Soil and Water Assessment Tool (SWAT) in a typical Andean catchment. Overall, our calibration approach outperformed traditional discharge-based and FDC signature-based calibration strategies in terms of vegetation, streamflow, and flow partitioning simulation. New hydrological insights for the region are the following: baseflow is the main component of the streamflow sustaining the long dry-season flow, and pasture areas offer higher water yield and baseflow than other land-cover types. The proposed approach could be used in other data-scarce regions with complex topography.

Metadaten
Author details:Carlos Antonio Fernandez-PalominoORCiD, Fred F. HattermannORCiD, Valentina KrysanovaORCiDGND, Fiorella Vega-JacomeORCiD, Axel BronstertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/02626667.2020.1846740
ISSN:0262-6667
ISSN:2150-3435
Title of parent work (English):Hydrological sciences journal = Journal des sciences hydrologiques
Subtitle (German):a case study in the Andean Vilcanota River basin, Peru
Publisher:Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/30
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:Andes; SWAT; eco-hydrology; equifinality; hydrological signatures; remote sensing
Volume:66
Issue:1
Number of pages:16
First page:59
Last Page:74
Funding institution:East Africa Peru India Climate Capacities (EPICC) project
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

