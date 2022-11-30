Schließen

Competences in context

  Mobile applications are suitable as a structural possibility for students beginning their studies. Using the appReflect.UP,students are encouraged to reflect on the organization, contents, and objectives of their studies. This article focuses on how students can acquire the academic ability to consider their own actions, which is an intrinsic component of academic professionalization. The work examines how a competency framework is derived through study regulations and module descriptions, and how subsequent questions for students' reflection are systematically created using this framework. Next, the hybrid mobile applicationReflect.UPand its underlying software components are introduced, stimulating students' reflections on study content and objectives. The data gathered through the practical use ofReflect.UPis evaluated, and then the ensuing conclusions drawn from students' problems and learning processes for organizing the course of studies are explored. In addition, this paper reflects on the strengths and weaknesses of a mobile application as a sociological and technological compound for structural support of the introductory phase of education.

Metadaten
Author details:Alexander Henning KnothORCiDGND, Alexander KiyORCiDGND, Ina MüllerORCiD, Mathias KleinORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10758-019-09407-8
ISSN:2211-1662
ISSN:2211-1670
Title of parent work (English):Technology, knowledge and learning
Subtitle (English):students’ expectations and reflections as guided by the mobile application Reflect.UP
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:competency framework; hybrid mobile application; introductory phase; professionalization; reflection
Volume:25
Issue:4
Number of pages:25
First page:707
Last Page:731
Funding institution:transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

