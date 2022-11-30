Mobile applications are suitable as a structural possibility for students beginning their studies. Using the appReflect.UP,students are encouraged to reflect on the organization, contents, and objectives of their studies. This article focuses on how students can acquire the academic ability to consider their own actions, which is an intrinsic component of academic professionalization. The work examines how a competency framework is derived through study regulations and module descriptions, and how subsequent questions for students' reflection are systematically created using this framework. Next, the hybrid mobile applicationReflect.UPand its underlying software components are introduced, stimulating students' reflections on study content and objectives. The data gathered through the practical use ofReflect.UPis evaluated, and then the ensuing conclusions drawn from students' problems and learning processes for organizing the course of studies are explored. In addition, this paper reflects on the strengths and weaknesses of a mobile

Mobile applications are suitable as a structural possibility for students beginning their studies. Using the appReflect.UP,students are encouraged to reflect on the organization, contents, and objectives of their studies. This article focuses on how students can acquire the academic ability to consider their own actions, which is an intrinsic component of academic professionalization. The work examines how a competency framework is derived through study regulations and module descriptions, and how subsequent questions for students' reflection are systematically created using this framework. Next, the hybrid mobile applicationReflect.UPand its underlying software components are introduced, stimulating students' reflections on study content and objectives. The data gathered through the practical use ofReflect.UPis evaluated, and then the ensuing conclusions drawn from students' problems and learning processes for organizing the course of studies are explored. In addition, this paper reflects on the strengths and weaknesses of a mobile application as a sociological and technological compound for structural support of the introductory phase of education.

…