Rezension zu: Geopolitical economy of energy and anvironment : China and the European Union / Hrsg.: Amineh, Mehdi Parvizi ; Yang, Guang. - Leiden: Brill, 2017. - ISBN: 978-90-04-27310-8
|Author details:
|Harald FuhrORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1163/15691330-12341522
|ISSN:
|1569-1322
|ISSN:
|1569-1330
|Title of parent work (English):
|Comparative sociology
|Publisher:
|Brill
|Place of publishing:
|Leiden
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/03/20
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/02/03
|Volume:
|19
|Issue:
|1
|Number of pages:
|3
|First page:
|151
|Last Page:
|153
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften