Stereoselective synthesis of conjugated polyenes based on tethered olefin metathesis and carbonyl olefination

  • The combination of a highly stereoselective tethered olefin metathesis reaction and a Julia-Kocienski olefination is presented as a strategy for the synthesis of conjugated polyenes with at least one Z-configured C=C bond. The strategy is exemplified by the synthesis of the marine natural product (+)-bretonin B.

Author details:Kajsa LoodGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.0c00446
ISSN:0022-3263
ISSN:1520-6904
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32162517
Title of parent work (English):The journal of organic chemistry
Subtitle (English):application to the total synthesis of (+)-bretonin B
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/12
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/30
Tag:absolute-configuration; alcohols; aldehydes; catalysts; derivatives; ethers; formal synthesis; natural-products; oxidation; sponge
Volume:85
Issue:7
Number of pages:9
First page:5122
Last Page:5130
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [Schm1095/6-2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

