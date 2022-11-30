Stereoselective synthesis of conjugated polyenes based on tethered olefin metathesis and carbonyl olefination

Kajsa Lood, Bernd Schmidt The combination of a highly stereoselective tethered olefin metathesis reaction and a Julia-Kocienski olefination is presented as a strategy for the synthesis of conjugated polyenes with at least one Z-configured C=C bond. The strategy is exemplified by the synthesis of the marine natural product (+)-bretonin B.