Stereoselective synthesis of conjugated polyenes based on tethered olefin metathesis and carbonyl olefination
- The combination of a highly stereoselective tethered olefin metathesis reaction and a Julia-Kocienski olefination is presented as a strategy for the synthesis of conjugated polyenes with at least one Z-configured C=C bond. The strategy is exemplified by the synthesis of the marine natural product (+)-bretonin B.
|Kajsa LoodGND, Bernd SchmidtORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.joc.0c00446
|0022-3263
|1520-6904
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32162517
|The journal of organic chemistry
|application to the total synthesis of (+)-bretonin B
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2020/03/12
|2020
|2022/11/30
|absolute-configuration; alcohols; aldehydes; catalysts; derivatives; ethers; formal synthesis; natural-products; oxidation; sponge
|85
|7
|9
|5122
|5130
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [Schm1095/6-2]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert