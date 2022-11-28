Functional calculus and harmonic analysis in geometry
- In this short survey article, we showcase a number of non-trivial geometric problems that have recently been resolved by marrying methods from functional calculus and real-variable harmonic analysis. We give a brief description of these methods as well as their interplay. This is a succinct survey that hopes to inspire geometers and analysts alike to study these methods so that they can be further developed to be potentially applied to a broader range of questions.
|Tag:
|Bisectorial operator; Elliptic boundary; Functional calculus; Gigli-Mantegazza flow; Kato square root problem; Real-variable harmonic analysis; Riesz topology; Spectral flow; value problems
