Functional calculus and harmonic analysis in geometry

  • In this short survey article, we showcase a number of non-trivial geometric problems that have recently been resolved by marrying methods from functional calculus and real-variable harmonic analysis. We give a brief description of these methods as well as their interplay. This is a succinct survey that hopes to inspire geometers and analysts alike to study these methods so that they can be further developed to be potentially applied to a broader range of questions.

Metadaten
Author details:Lashi BandaraORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40863-019-00149-0
ISSN:1982-6907
ISSN:2316-9028
Title of parent work (English):São Paulo journal of mathematical sciences / Instituto de Matemática e Estatística da Universidade de São Paulo
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/16
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/28
Tag:Bisectorial operator; Elliptic boundary; Functional calculus; Gigli-Mantegazza flow; Kato square root problem; Real-variable harmonic analysis; Riesz topology; Spectral flow; value problems
Volume:15
Issue:1
Number of pages:34
First page:20
Last Page:53
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP2026]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

