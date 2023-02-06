Rezension zu: D’Antonio, Emanuele: Il sangue di Giuditta. Antisemitismo e voci ebraiche nell’Italia di metà Ottocento. - Roma: Carocci editore, 2020. - 157 S. - ISBN 978-88-290-0329-7
|Author details:
|Ulrich WyrwaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.48248/issn.2037-741X/13161
|ISSN:
|2037-741X
|Title of parent work (English):
|Quest : Issues in Contemporary Jewish History ; journal of Fondazione CDEC
|translated title (English):
|The blood of Judith. Anti-Semitism and Jewish voices in Italy in the mid-nineteenth century
|Publisher:
|Fondazione Centro di Documentazione Ebraica Contemporanea
|Place of publishing:
|Milano
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2023/02/06
|Issue:
|20
|Number of pages:
|4
|First page:
|207
|Last Page:
|210
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 29 Andere Religionen / 290 Andere Religionen
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International