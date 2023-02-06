Schließen

Rezension zu: D’Antonio, Emanuele: Il sangue di Giuditta. Antisemitismo e voci ebraiche nell’Italia di metà Ottocento. - Roma: Carocci editore, 2020. - 157 S. - ISBN 978-88-290-0329-7

Author details:Ulrich WyrwaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.48248/issn.2037-741X/13161
ISSN:2037-741X
Title of parent work (English):Quest : Issues in Contemporary Jewish History ; journal of Fondazione CDEC
translated title (English):The blood of Judith. Anti-Semitism and Jewish voices in Italy in the mid-nineteenth century
Publisher:Fondazione Centro di Documentazione Ebraica Contemporanea
Place of publishing:Milano
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/02/06
Issue:20
Number of pages:4
First page:207
Last Page:210
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:2 Religion / 29 Andere Religionen / 290 Andere Religionen
Peer review:Referiert
