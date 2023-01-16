Schließen

Rezension zu: Bradford, James Tharin: Poppies, politics, and power: Afghanistan and the global history of drugs and diplomacy. - Ithaca: Cornell University Press, 2019. xii + 281 pp. - ISBN: 978-1-5017-3976-7

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian DrephalORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0007680521000507
ISSN:0007-6805
ISSN:2044-768X
Title of parent work (English):Business history review
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/17
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/01/16
Volume:95
Issue:3
Number of pages:4
First page:596
Last Page:599
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.