Schließen

Risk cactors for the development of aggressive behavior from middle childhood to adolescence

  • In this article, I examine the development of aggressive behavior from middle childhood to adolescence as a result of the interaction between the person and the environment and discuss implications for intervention measures. Three main questions are addressed and illustrated by examples from recent research: What are intrapersonal risk factors for the development and persistence of aggressive behavior from middle childhood to adolescence? What factors in the social environment contribute to the development of aggressive behavior? How do individual dispositions and environmental risk factors interact to explain developmental trajectories of aggressive behavior?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Barbara KrahéORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/0963721420917721
ISSN:0963-7214
ISSN:1467-8721
Title of parent work (English):Current directions in psychological science
Subtitle (English):the interaction of person and environment
Publisher:Sage
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/04
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/28
Tag:aggression; anger regulation; contagion; development; media violence; peer influences
Volume:29
Issue:4
Article number:0963721420917721
Number of pages:7
First page:333
Last Page:339
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.