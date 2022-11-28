Rezension zu: Órdenes, Paula ; Pickhan, Anna (eds).: Teleologische Reflexion in Kants Philosophie. - Wiesbaden: Springer, 2019. - ISBN 978-3-658-23693-9
|Author details:
|Anton KabeshkinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1369415420000217
|ISSN:
|1369-4154
|ISSN:
|2044-2394
|Title of parent work (English):
|Kantian review
|Publisher:
|Cambridge University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/08/12
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/28
|Volume:
|25
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|508
|Last Page:
|513
|Funding institution:
|transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert