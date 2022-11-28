Schließen

Validation of an implicit measure of antagonistic narcissism

  • Narcissism has traditionally been assessed using explicit measures, yet contemporary measures are limited in their ability to capture people's automatic (i.e., implicit) self-evaluations. Here, we propose the antagonistic narcissism Implicit Association Test (AN-IAT). Three studies (N = 1082) using self-, informant-reports, and other implicit measures tested the psychometric properties of the AN-IAT. The AN-IAT showed high internal consistency and good temporal stability. The measure was positively associated with (antagonistic) narcissism, aggression, and lack of empathy, but unrelated to communal, pathological, and agentic narcissism as well as self-esteem. The AN-IAT predicted self- and informantratings of aggression and empathy beyond self-reports of antagonistic and agentic narcissism, and agreeableness. Together, the antagonistic narcissism IAT is a promising addition to the assessment of narcissism.

Metadaten
Author details:Peter Eric HeinzeORCiDGND, Ramzi FatfoutaORCiDGND, Michela Schröder-AbeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jrp.2020.103993
ISSN:0092-6566
ISSN:1095-7251
Title of parent work (English):Journal of research in personality
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:San Diego
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/15
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/28
Tag:IAT; antagonistic; implicit self-concept of personality; narcissism
Volume:88
Article number:103993
Number of pages:12
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

