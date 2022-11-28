A-type carrier proteins are involved in [4Fe-4S] cluster insertion into the radical S-adenosylmethionine protein MoaA for the synthesis of active molybdoenzymes

Iron sulfur (Fe-S) clusters are important biological cofactors present in proteins with crucial biological functions, from photosynthesis to DNA repair, gene expression, and bioenergetic processes. For the insertion of Fe-S clusters into proteins, A-type carrier proteins have been identified. So far, three of them have been characterized in detail in Escherichia coli, namely, IscA, SufA, and ErpA, which were shown to partially replace each other in their roles in [4Fe-4S] cluster insertion into specific target proteins. To further expand the knowledge of [4Fe-4S] cluster insertion into proteins, we analyzed the complex Fe-S cluster-dependent network for the synthesis of the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) and the expression of genes encoding nitrate reductase in E. coli. Our studies include the identification of the A-type carrier proteins ErpA and IscA, involved in [4Fe-4S] cluster insertion into the radical Sadenosyl-methionine (SAM) enzyme MoaA. We show that ErpA and IscA can partially replace each other in their role to provide

Iron sulfur (Fe-S) clusters are important biological cofactors present in proteins with crucial biological functions, from photosynthesis to DNA repair, gene expression, and bioenergetic processes. For the insertion of Fe-S clusters into proteins, A-type carrier proteins have been identified. So far, three of them have been characterized in detail in Escherichia coli, namely, IscA, SufA, and ErpA, which were shown to partially replace each other in their roles in [4Fe-4S] cluster insertion into specific target proteins. To further expand the knowledge of [4Fe-4S] cluster insertion into proteins, we analyzed the complex Fe-S cluster-dependent network for the synthesis of the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) and the expression of genes encoding nitrate reductase in E. coli. Our studies include the identification of the A-type carrier proteins ErpA and IscA, involved in [4Fe-4S] cluster insertion into the radical Sadenosyl-methionine (SAM) enzyme MoaA. We show that ErpA and IscA can partially replace each other in their role to provide [4Fe-4S] clusters for MoaA. Since most genes expressing molybdoenzymes are regulated by the transcriptional regulator for fumarate and nitrate reduction (FNR) under anaerobic conditions, we also identified the proteins that are crucial to obtain an active FNR under conditions of nitrate respiration. We show that ErpA is essential for the FNR-dependent expression of the narGHJI operon, a role that cannot be compensated by IscA under the growth conditions tested. SufA does not appear to have a role in Fe-S cluster insertion into MoaA or FNR under anaerobic growth employing nitrate respiration, based on the low level of gene expression. <br /> IMPORTANCE Understanding the assembly of iron-sulfur (Fe-S) proteins is relevant to many fields, including nitrogen fixation, photosynthesis, bioenergetics, and gene regulation. Remaining critical gaps in our knowledge include how Fe-S clusters are transferred to their target proteins and how the specificity in this process is achieved, since different forms of Fe-S clusters need to be delivered to structurally highly diverse target proteins. Numerous Fe-S carrier proteins have been identified in prokaryotes like Escherichia coli, including ErpA, IscA, SufA, and NfuA. In addition, the diverse Fe-S cluster delivery proteins and their target proteins underlie a complex regulatory network of expression, to ensure that both proteins are synthesized under particular growth conditions.

