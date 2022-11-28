Schließen

Influence of regioisomerism in 9-anthracenyl-substituted dithiodicyanoethene derivatives on photoinduced electron transfer controlled by intramolecular charge transfer

  • In this paper, we report on the fluorescence behaviour of three regioisomers which consist of two 9-anthracenyl fluorophores and of differently substituted dithiodicyanoethene moieties. These isomeric fluorescent probes show different quantum yields (phi(f)). In these probes, an oxidative photoinduced electron transfer (PET) from the excited 9-anthracenyl fluorophore to the dithiodicyanoethene unit quenches the fluorescence. This quenching process is accelerated by an intramolecular charge transfer (ICT) of the push-pull pi-electron system of the dithiodicyanoethene group. The acceleration of the PET depends on the strength of the ICT unit. The higher the dipole moment of the ICT unit, the stronger the observed fluorescence quenching. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report of a regioisomeric influence on an oxidative PET by an ICT.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas SchwarzeORCiD, Alexandra Kelling, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cptc.202100070
ISSN:2367-0932
Title of parent work (English):ChemPhotoChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/28
Tag:anthracene; charge transfer; electron transfer; fluorescence; isomerism
Volume:5
Issue:10
Number of pages:4
First page:911
Last Page:914
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

