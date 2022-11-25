Schließen

8-Prenylflavanones through microwave promoted tandem claisen rearrangement/6-endo-trig cyclization and cross metathesis

  • Prenylated flavanones were obtained from ortho-allyloxy chalcones through a one-pot sequence of Claisen rearrangement and 6-endo-trig cyclization, followed by olefin cross metathesis of the intermediate allyl flavanones with 2-methyl-2-butene. The synthetic utility of this route is illustrated for the synthesis of several naturally occurring prenyl flavanones.

