Radical clock probes to determine carbohydrate radical stabilities

  • Carbohydrate radical stabilities in the 1- and 2-position have been determined by a radical clock approach, starting from cyclopropanated sugars with xanthates as precursors. Various hexoses and pentoses afforded 1-deoxy sugars as main products, indicating that anomeric radicals are more stable than radicals in the 2-position. An additional influence of the configurations on radical stabilities has been observed. Our results should be interesting for the understanding of 1,2-radical rearrangements in carbohydrate chemistry and offer an easy access to deoxy-vinyl sugars.

Metadaten
Author details:Yasemin Mai-LindeORCiD, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.orglett.0c00111
ISSN:1523-7060
ISSN:1523-7052
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32009406
Title of parent work (English):Organic letters
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/25
Tag:beta-(acyloxy)alkylrear; chemistry; convenient synthesis; cyclopropanation; glycals; mechanism; rangement; stereoselective-synthesis; sugars
Volume:22
Issue:4
Number of pages:5
First page:1525
Last Page:1529
Funding institution:University of Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

