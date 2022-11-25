Radical clock probes to determine carbohydrate radical stabilities
- Carbohydrate radical stabilities in the 1- and 2-position have been determined by a radical clock approach, starting from cyclopropanated sugars with xanthates as precursors. Various hexoses and pentoses afforded 1-deoxy sugars as main products, indicating that anomeric radicals are more stable than radicals in the 2-position. An additional influence of the configurations on radical stabilities has been observed. Our results should be interesting for the understanding of 1,2-radical rearrangements in carbohydrate chemistry and offer an easy access to deoxy-vinyl sugars.
|Author details:
|Yasemin Mai-LindeORCiD, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.orglett.0c00111
|ISSN:
|1523-7060
|ISSN:
|1523-7052
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32009406
|Title of parent work (English):
|Organic letters
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/02/03
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/25
|Tag:
|beta-(acyloxy)alkylrear; chemistry; convenient synthesis; cyclopropanation; glycals; mechanism; rangement; stereoselective-synthesis; sugars
|Volume:
|22
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|5
|First page:
|1525
|Last Page:
|1529
|Funding institution:
|University of Potsdam
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert