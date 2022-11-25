Schließen

Superstatistics and non-Gaussian diffusion

  • Brownian motion and viscoelastic anomalous diffusion in homogeneous environments are intrinsically Gaussian processes. In a growing number of systems, however, non-Gaussian displacement distributions of these processes are being reported. The physical cause of the non-Gaussianity is typically seen in different forms of disorder. These include, for instance, imperfect "ensembles" of tracer particles, the presence of local variations of the tracer mobility in heteroegenous environments, or cases in which the speed or persistence of moving nematodes or cells are distributed. From a theoretical point of view stochastic descriptions based on distributed ("superstatistical") transport coefficients as well as time-dependent generalisations based on stochastic transport parameters with built-in finite correlation time are invoked. After a brief review of the history of Brownian motion and the famed Gaussian displacement distribution, we here provide a brief introduction to the phenomenon of non-Gaussianity and the stochastic modelling inBrownian motion and viscoelastic anomalous diffusion in homogeneous environments are intrinsically Gaussian processes. In a growing number of systems, however, non-Gaussian displacement distributions of these processes are being reported. The physical cause of the non-Gaussianity is typically seen in different forms of disorder. These include, for instance, imperfect "ensembles" of tracer particles, the presence of local variations of the tracer mobility in heteroegenous environments, or cases in which the speed or persistence of moving nematodes or cells are distributed. From a theoretical point of view stochastic descriptions based on distributed ("superstatistical") transport coefficients as well as time-dependent generalisations based on stochastic transport parameters with built-in finite correlation time are invoked. After a brief review of the history of Brownian motion and the famed Gaussian displacement distribution, we here provide a brief introduction to the phenomenon of non-Gaussianity and the stochastic modelling in terms of superstatistical and diffusing-diffusivity approaches.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1140/epjst/e2020-900210-x
ISSN:1951-6355
ISSN:1951-6401
Title of parent work (English):The European physical journal special topics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/12
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/25
Tag:Brownian diffusion; anomalous diffusion; dynamics; kinetic-theory; models; motion; nanoparticles; nonergodicity; statistics; subdiffusion
Volume:229
Issue:5
Number of pages:18
First page:711
Last Page:728
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation; (DFG) [ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja na rzecz; Nauki Polskiej) within an Alexander von Humboldt Polish Honorary; Research Scholarship
Funding number:ME 1535/7-1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.