Schließen

Spectral analysis in quaternary sciences

  • Spectral analysis is a technique of time-series analysis that decomposes signals into linear combinations of harmonic components. Rooted in the 19th century, spectral analysis gained popularity in palaeoclimatology since the early 1980s. This was partly due to the availability of long time series of past climates, but also the development of new, partly adapted methods and the increasing spread of affordable personal computers. This paper reviews the most important methods of spectral analysis for palaeoclimate time series and discusses the prerequisites for their application as well as advantages and disadvantages. The paper also offers an overview of suitable software, as well as computer code for using the methods on synthetic examples.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Martin H. TrauthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.quascirev.2021.107157
ISSN:0277-3791
ISSN:1873-457X
Title of parent work (English):Quaternary science reviews : the international multidisciplinary research and review journal
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/11/25
Tag:MATLAB; Orbital forcing; Paleoclimate; Spectral analysis
Volume:270
Article number:107157
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Germany Research Foundation (DFG) through the Priority Program SPP 1006 ICDPGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [TR 419/16]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.