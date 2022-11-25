How reliable is the electrochemical readout of MIP sensors?
- Electrochemical methods offer the simple characterization of the synthesis of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) and the readouts of target binding. The binding of electroinactive analytes can be detected indirectly by their modulating effect on the diffusional permeability of a redox marker through thin MIP films. However, this process generates an overall signal, which may include nonspecific interactions with the nonimprinted surface and adsorption at the electrode surface in addition to (specific) binding to the cavities. Redox-active low-molecular-weight targets and metalloproteins enable a more specific direct quantification of their binding to MIPs by measuring the faradaic current. The in situ characterization of enzymes, MIP-based mimics of redox enzymes or enzyme-labeled targets, is based on the indication of an electroactive product. This approach allows the determination of both the activity of the bio(mimetic) catalyst and of the substrate concentration.
|Author details:
|Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/s20092677
|ISSN:
|1424-8220
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32397160
|Title of parent work (English):
|Sensors
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/05/08
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/11/25
|Tag:
|catalysis; direct electron; electropolymerization; gate effect; molecularly imprinted polymers; redox marker; transfer
|Volume:
|20
|Issue:
|9
|Article number:
|2677
|Number of pages:
|23
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under; Germany's Excellence Strategy-EXC 2008/1 (UniSysCat)German Research; Foundation (DFG) [390540038]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International