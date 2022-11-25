Schließen

How reliable is the electrochemical readout of MIP sensors?

  • Electrochemical methods offer the simple characterization of the synthesis of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) and the readouts of target binding. The binding of electroinactive analytes can be detected indirectly by their modulating effect on the diffusional permeability of a redox marker through thin MIP films. However, this process generates an overall signal, which may include nonspecific interactions with the nonimprinted surface and adsorption at the electrode surface in addition to (specific) binding to the cavities. Redox-active low-molecular-weight targets and metalloproteins enable a more specific direct quantification of their binding to MIPs by measuring the faradaic current. The in situ characterization of enzymes, MIP-based mimics of redox enzymes or enzyme-labeled targets, is based on the indication of an electroactive product. This approach allows the determination of both the activity of the bio(mimetic) catalyst and of the substrate concentration.

Author details:Aysu YarmanORCiDGND, Frieder W. SchellerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/s20092677
ISSN:1424-8220
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32397160
Title of parent work (English):Sensors
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/11/25
Tag:catalysis; direct electron; electropolymerization; gate effect; molecularly imprinted polymers; redox marker; transfer
Volume:20
Issue:9
Article number:2677
Number of pages:23
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under; Germany's Excellence Strategy-EXC 2008/1 (UniSysCat)German Research; Foundation (DFG) [390540038]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

